Police: 15 undocumented immigrants found inside minivan on I-20 in Tye

TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Fifteen undocumented immigrants were recovered during a traffic stop in Tye Wednesday afternoon.

The traffic stop happened in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near the Shirley Road exit just before 3:30 p.m.

Chief Jay Strong with the Tye Police Department says a new recruit was in training, so they were doing random license plate checks and found a minivan with possible fraudulent plates.

When they pulled the minivan over, they saw the driver inside, as well as several other people, so they called Border Patrol backup.

Ultimately, 15 undocumented immigrants plus the driver were inside the minivan. Chief Strong says most of the immigrants are from Guatemala and have been traveling for upwards of 4-to-5 days.

They are being detained on immigration holds until their cases can be processed further.

Chief Strong says the driver will be facing up to 15 counts of human smuggling charges as well as possible drug charges for cocaine and paraphernalia found on his person.

Thousands of dollars in cash that was also in his possession will be seized by the Tye Police Department.

No further information has been released.