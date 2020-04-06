Police: 2 Abilene bars remain open despite orders to close during COVID-19 pandemic

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police say two bars in Abilene remain open despite receiving orders to close during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a daily crime update Monday morning, Abilene Police Chief Stan Standridge says that these bars will be facing legal and/or criminal action for failing to follow orders from both Governor Greg Abbott and Mayor Anthony Williams to shutdown through at least April 14.

The names of the bars were not released but Chief Standridge did say the owners could be arrested and fined for going against the orders.

Any patrons caught at a bar or any other non-essential business such as hair salons, nail salons, and tattoo parlors could face a citation and fine as well.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information on the bars is released.

Latest Posts: