Police: 20+ men accused of being involved in Abilene human trafficking case

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are working to interview at least twenty men they believe are involved in a human trafficking case.

During a press conference Wednesday, Police Chief Stan Standridge says the men are all accused of soliciting sex from a woman who was trafficked to Abilene from overseas.

Investigators found the victim, only identified as a woman from Asia in her 30s, by looking for signs of human trafficking on dark websites.

They found several posts advertising Asian woman available in the Abilene area, so they launched a large investigation, eventually locating the victim, who was being trafficked out of a local hotel room.

Chief Standridge says she was here for six days and was flown in by someone who lives out of state.

This woman says she is one of many victims being trafficked over state lines.

Tuesday, police released selfies of 15 men accused of soliciting sex from the trafficking victim.

Chief Standridge says they have the selfies because they were a requirement for the men to receive services from the victim.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 11 of the 15 men had been identified, and an additional 5 not pictured were identified by a specific technology they used to take their selfies.

Abilene police are now working with the FBI to continue their human trafficking victim.

Then men involved are only suspects at this point and have not been charged with any crimes. They will likely be charged with misdemeanor Prostitution.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article when additional information is released.

