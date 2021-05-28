Police: 3rd suspect arrested for aggravated kidnapping connected to Abilene homicide

Ashley Alaniz, 34, is the third suspect arrested in connection to the kidnapping of Priscilla Limon.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect who’s been wanted for an aggravated kidnapping case connected to a homicide in Abilene has been arrested.

Ashley Alaniz, 34, is the third suspect taken into custody for Aggravated Kidnapping during the investigation into the death of Priscilla Limon. Alaniz was arrested at a south Abilene residence Friday.

Two other suspects – Blake Britner and George Frosch – were arrested on the same charge last week, and a fourth suspect – Roger Wilson – is still at large but a warrant has been activated for his arrest as well.

All four charges were issued in connection to Limon’s death. Investigators believe she was abducted from a street in Taylor County at the beginning of May, then was held at a home, tied up, and “terrorized and beaten”, with the four suspects participating in the crime.

Limon eventually died from trauma consistent with suffocation and her body was found in the Clear Fork of the Brazos River several days after she went missing.

In an exclusive interview with KTAB and KRBC news, Frosch spoke out from jail, claiming he is innocent and describing what he knows about what happened.

So far, none of the suspects have been directly charged for Limon’s death but investigators say additional charges are pending.

At least one individual has also been arrested for hindering the apprehension of Alaniz. KTAB and KRBC are awaiting clarification.

This article will be updated when the latest information is released. Stick with BigCountryHomepage for any updates on this case.