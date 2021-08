ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are warning Abilene citizens about a series of catalytic converter thefts that happened Wednesday.

At least 6 catalytic converters were reported stolen between 8:50 a.m. 1:30 p.m.

A social media post states, “be cautious of where you park your vehicle & of any suspects or noises you may hear outside overnight.”

Some of the thefts happened while vehicles were parked in driveways or on private property.

The stolen converters are worth an estimated $150-$6,000.