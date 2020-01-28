Police: 9-year-old boy stabbed 5-year-old sister while saying ‘die, die’

OCALA, Fla. (WESH/WFLA) — Authorities confirmed Monday night that a 9-year-old in Ocala is charged with attempted first-degree murder for the stabbing of his 5-year-old sister.

It happened at the Berkeley Point Apartments just off of Northeast 7th Street.

WFOL reports the children were playing in a room while their mother went to check the mail. When the mother returned, she saw the boy stabbing his sister repeatedly.

According to the report, the boy was saying “die, die,” when he stabbed his sister.

Investigators say the little girl has multiple stab wounds and was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

WESH 2 News has not been provided an update on her condition.

Her 9-year-old brother was found by officers in a nearby maintenance shed. He later told detectives he wanted to kill his sister and that the “thought had entered his head two days earlier,” the arrest report states.

He allegedly took a knife from the kitchen, grabbed the girl by her neck and began stabbing her.

The boy was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Further information was not immediately available.

