ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Officers thought an Abilene man was armed with a real weapon after he evaded arrest with a BB gun Tuesday afternoon.

Police went to arrest the suspect for an outstanding warrant near the intersection of Treadaway Blvd and Oak Street when he attempted to flee around 2:00 p.m.

The suspect did have a BB gun during this attempt to evade arrest, so police treated the incident as if he were actually armed.

He was eventually located and detained without incident in a nearby backyard.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported in connection to this incident.

The identity of the suspect and any other details have yet-to-be released.

