ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for an ‘armed and dangerous’ man who is wanted for questioning in connection to an armed robbery in Anson.

Raymond Lee Pilson could be connected to an armed robbery at the Allsup’s in Anson May 1. He also has an active warrant for Surety Withdrawal – Hinder Apprehension and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Pilson has ties to Anson, Hawley, and Abilene. He’s described as standing 5’6″ tall with blond hair, hazel eyes, and tattoos on his neck, let arm, left hand, right shoulder, and right arm. He also could be driving a black or dark-colored, newer model Chevrolet Impala.

Anyone with information on Pilson’s possible whereabouts is asked to contact the Anson Police Department at (325) 823-3056 or 9-1-1.