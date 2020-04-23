Armed airmen on the run in Abilene identified, possible threat to Dyess AFB

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The armed airman who is on the run in Abilene and is a possible threat to Dyess AFB has been identified.

Erland Injerd, 37, was able to evade police after assaulting Dyess personnel during a disturbance on base Wednesday afternoon.

Abilene police say officers were assisting with a call at a home on Virginia Street around 3:30 p.m. when Injerd injured two base personnel then barricaded himself inside his home, where he was armed with at least one weapon.

Despite a heavy police presence, Injerd was able to kick out a window, flee, then scale a fence at Dyess before disappearing into a heavy wooded area.

He has not been located, though several law enforcement agencies, including a helicopter crew out of Lubbock, have assisted in attempts to find him.

Injerd, “may pose a continued threat to Dyess AFB personnel, so they are responding accordingly,” according to police.

Anyone who sees Injerd or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325)673-8331.

