Bennett Stone has been arrested on a warrant for Possession of Child Pornography.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of having “child sex abuse material” has been arrested.

Bennett Lloyd Stone was taken into custody and charged with Possession of Child Pornography after a search warrant for Possession of Child Sex Abuse Material was executed at his home on the 2900 block of Nonesuch Road Tuesday.

The nature of the sex abuse material was not disclosed, but police did say, “more images were found in his

possession.”

Stone was released from the Taylor County Jail after posting a $15,000 bond.