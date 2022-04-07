Warning: Some of the details included may be disturbing to some readers.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested two men accused of raping a woman who was sleeping on a bench in Edelstein Park.

Alfonso Guerrero and Eduardo Garcia Jimenez were arrested for sexual assault, a second-degree felony.

At 11 p.m. on April 2, a woman was laying down on a bench at Edelstein Park, located at the 1100 block of E. Polk Street, according to authorities.

The victim told police that she was approached by two men and pretended to be asleep. She said the men attempted to put their genitals in her mouth, before undressing her from the waist down and sexually assaulting her.

The victim was able to provide a description of the men to police.

One of the men had left the scene on a bike and police were able to find him several blocks away. The victim told police the second man was a homeless man who lives in the area, and police were also able to locate him.

They were identified as Guerrero and Jimenez and taken into custody.

Guerrero received a $500,000 bond, and Jimenez received a $100,000 bond.