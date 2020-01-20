Police: Autistic teen killed in intentionally set fire

ST. LOUIS, MO (CNN) — An autistic Missouri teen has died from injuries suffered in a house fire.

Police say the fire was intentionally set by a man living in the home.

Firefighters pulled 15-year-old Dustin Baggett from the fire Friday morning.

Nicole Graham, a sophomore at Hazlewood West has known Baggett for years.

“He was always bringing out the best in us. No matter where he went, he always had a happy face on him,” said Graham.

Christina Benjamin, along with dozens of others, gathered outside the home to remember the teenager.

“We all, kind of, took him in knowing he needed our love,” the victim’s friend, Nicole Bray told KMOV.

Bobby Copass has been charged with first-degree arson.

Investigators say he set the fire in the basement, and according to police, they will seek upgraded charges after the victim’s death.

