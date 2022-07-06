BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police say a teen was shot during a drug deal gone wrong in Brownwood early Tuesday morning.

The Brownwood Police Department says 17-year-old Christopher Holland called 9-1-1 just before 1:00 a.m. and reported he was running away from several people around Bostick’s Automotive on Belle Plain Road and that he had been shot in the leg.

When officers arrived in the area, they found Holland with an obvious gunshot wound to his hip and leg, and he was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, detectives identified Jamal Deon Baker, 19, as the shooter and learned that he and several other suspects are accused of ambushing Holland during a drug deal.

Police say a female who knew both Baker and Holland contacted Holland to buy marijuana, and when he arrived at a home on Popular Street, that’s when the ambush happened.

Holland was trying to flee the attackers when Baker shot at him, according to police.

Baker has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and more arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

The firearm used in the shooting was recovered at a residence in Bangs.

No further information has been released.

