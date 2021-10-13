Police: Clyde HS student detained for making ‘indirect threats’

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Clyde High School student is in custody in response to social media threats earlier this week.

The Clyde Police Department issued a statement on the incident, which they say took place after school ended Monday afternoon.

One student was taken into custody at his residence during the investigation and placed into the Taylor County Juvenile Detention Center, where he is currently being held.

“It was determined that at no time was there any immediate danger to students or staff,” according to a press release from the Clyde Police Department.

No further information on this incident will be released due to the fact it involves a juvenile.