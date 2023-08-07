ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police confirmed a teen was hit in the parking lot of an Abilene night club, and the driver fled the scene.

The teen was struck in the parking area of Tequila’s Night Club on Eplens Court just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday.

“Witnesses say the girl was crossing the street when a dark-colored SUV hit her and continued going without stopping,” a press release reveals.

Family members say the SUV is possibly a green Ford Escape and will likely have front-end damage.

The teen was released from the hospital after receiving treatment.

No further information is available at this time.