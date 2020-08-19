Police: Early investigation shows no kidnapping attempt at Abilene park

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police say there are no signs of a kidnapping attempt at an Abilene park early in an investigation into allegations that are being circulated on social media.

Chief Stan Standridge addressed the allegations Wednesday morning, saying “early investigation suggests there was never a kidnapping attempt.”

However, investigators are still looking into all allegations involving a suspect named in the social media post. Police will update the public on the situation by 1:30 p.m.

An Abilene mother shared this post to social media regarding an alleged kidnapping attempt at a local park.

The post, made by an Abilene mother Tuesday afternoon, says her babysitter was watching her 5-year-old daughter at Grover Nelson Park when a woman tried to take the little girl to a vehicle driven by a man.

A report from Abilene Police Dispatch describes the alleged kidnapping attempt, saying “the caller reported seeing a Hispanic female putting her hand out to a child. The child didn’t grab her hand. The female left with a male in a blue sedan. When officers arrived, both the calling party and the female and male she described were gone from the scene.”

In the post, the mother names the man on the vehicle’s registration and the woman, who she went to high school with, sharing pictures of both suspects and the vehicle.

Investigators were able to contact the woman named, who said it was a case of mistaken identity. No further information was disclosed.

KTAB and KRBC are choosing to redact the identities of both suspects identified in the social media post because they have not been charged with any crimes in connection to these allegations.

Stick with BigcountryHomepage for additional information on this case.

