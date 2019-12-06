Police: Early teen was shot in chest while someone was playing with gun

EARLY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Early teen was shot in the chest Thursday night while someone was playing with a gun.

Police say first responders arrived at a scene 100 block of Northwest Liveoak Road around 10:45 p.m. and found 17-year-old Jeremiah Jay Jones lying in the road.

An initial investigation revealed Jones was shot at a home on the 600 block of Lucas Drive.

“Inside a bedroom of the residence officers found a bloody scene along with drug paraphernalia and a small amount of methamphetamines,” according to a police report.

Witnesses told officers Jones and four others were in the bedroom when one of the other people present began playing around and pointing a gun at everyone, eventually firing a shot that hit Jones in the chest.

Everyone involved, including Jones, attempted to flee the scene, but he collapsed in the road.

Police say the person who shot Jones stayed with him until help arrived, and “eventually confessed to accidentally shooting the victim.”

Jones was treated at the scene of his collapse then flown to Ft. Worth where he continues to recover in unknown condition.

Investigators are still trying to locate the other people involved for questioning.

No charges have been filed at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.’

BigCountryHomepage will provide updates as soon as additional information is released.

