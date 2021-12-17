Police: Elementary student finds gun in backpack at school, parent issued citation

A student at Alcorta Elementary School found a gun in their backpack that police say was ‘negligently’ left by a parent.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A parent was issued a citation after an Abilene elementary student found a gun in their backpack at school Friday.

The student at Alcorta Elementary School on S 32nd Street “noticed the gun in their belongings when preparing to go home for the weekend,” according to a press release.

School officials say the backpack was inside a locker until early release at 1 o’clock, and once the student realized there was a gun, the student immediately reported it to a teacher.

After an initial investigation, the press release says police were able to determine a parent had negligently placed the handgun in the student’s belongings.

This parent, who has not been publicly identified, will be issued a misdemeanor citation for Making a Firearm Accessible to a Child.

No injuries or threats were reported in connection to this incident, and no further information has been released.

