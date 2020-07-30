Police: Florida couple jailed for refusing to quarantine

MIAMI (AP) — Two residents of the Florida Keys have been jailed for failing to quarantine after testing positive for the new coronavirus.

Jail records show that 24-year-old Jose Interian and 26-year-old Yohana Gonzalez are facing charges of violating isolation rules for quarantine and violating emergency management disaster preparedness rules.

They were arrested Wednesday in Key West.

They had been ordered by the health department to quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, but neighbors said they were ignoring the order.

Investigators say someone videotaped the couple and gave it to Key West police.

Gonzalez’s booking photo was not available Thursday morning.

