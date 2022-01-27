ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene convenience store was the target of an armed robbery Thursday morning.

Police say an unknown male suspect entered a 7-Eleven on the 1300 block of S. 14th Street around 7:30 a.m., displayed a weapon, then fled the store after taking and undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured during this incident and the suspect is still at large.

It’s unknown if this robbery is connected to another armed robbery reported at a business down the street earlier this week.