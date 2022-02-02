ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple victims were shot during an incident at a north Abilene apartment overnight.

Officers were still on scene investigating the shooting at a 2nd-floor apartment on the 300 block North Mockingbird Lane Wednesday morning.

Police confirmed multiple victims were shot but nothing else, including their current conditions or if there were any fatalities, has been released.

It’s also unknown if the shooter has been taken into custody.

