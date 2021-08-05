Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in north Abilene

Police are investigating a suspicious death at a home on the 1300 block of Burger Street in north Abilene.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are investigating a suspicious death at a home in north Abilene.

Officers were called to a home on the 1300 block of Burger Street around 8:00 a.m. and found a male in his late 50s deceased under suspicious circumstances.

Investigators at the scene told KTAB and KRBC there are no leads on the cause of death but an autopsy will be conducted.

No further information – including the victim’s identity – has been released at this time.

