Police: Lubbock bank robbery tied to robberies in Odessa and Abilene

LUBBOCK, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police believe the suspect behind a recent bank robbery in Lubbock may have committed similar crimes in Odessa and Abilene.

The People’s Bank near 34th Street and Memphis Avenue was targeted by the suspect in Lubbock last week.

Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department are now saying that, “there is a link between the robbery of People’s Bank and robberies in Odessa and Abilene.”

Based on descriptions from both the Lubbock and Odessa robberies, the suspect could be a white or Hispanic male with a medium build who stands about 6 feet tall.

It’s unknown what crime the suspect could be connected to in Abilene, but on September 29, an unidentified suspect robbed First Abilene Federal Credit Union on the 1118 block of Pine Street.

A police report described this suspect as, “a white male wearing a gator style face covering entered the bank, displayed a handgun, demanded money from the teller, and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.”

To read more about the Lubbock and Odessa robberies, visit EverythingLubbock.com.

