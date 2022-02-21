ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are investigating after a man was shot at a house party in north Abilene last week.

A press release states officers were called to “a large house party” on the 2100 block of Lincoln Drive around 11:30 p.m. Friday night.

“Upon arrival, officers learned that a male had been shot outside of the home and transported to the hospital by private auto,” according to the press release.

Investigators believe a 26-year-old male and a 20-year-old male got into an altercation after a group of individuals arrived at the party, eventually leading to both males firing shots.

One of the males involved in the altercation was shot. He remains hospitalized in stable condition as the investigation continues.

No arrests have been made at this time.