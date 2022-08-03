COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police say a man was shot in the stomach during an argument about finances in Santa Anna Tuesday night.

The shooting happened at a home on the 800 block of S 8th Street around 8:10 p.m.

Officers were called to the scene after receiving a report of a shooting, and when they arrived, they found a 47-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach.

This man was sent to a local hospital for initial treatment then flown to a hospital in Ft. Worth, where he remains in unknown condition.

During the investigation, police identified Charlie Lewis, 57, as the shooter and say he was involved in an argument about finances with the victim prior to the shooting.

Lewis has been arrested and booked into the Coleman County Jail for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He remains held on a $25,000 bond.

No further information has been released.