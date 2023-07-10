A man was shot during an altercation in Cisco.

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was shot and killed after police say he forced his way into a home in Cisco and assaulted the occupants.

John David Cox, of Tuscola, was shot at a home early Saturday morning.

Cisco Police say the Texas Rangers investigated the shooting, learning Cox was shot in the neck after forcing his way inside the home and assaulting two occupants.

“Cox was found to have an active protection order from Taylor County prohibiting him from having any contact with certain occupants of the home,” a press release reveals.

No arrests have been made, but a 28-year-old male was detained at the scene and the weapon used in the shooting has been confiscated.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.