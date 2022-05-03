ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are warning that more than 20 catalytic convertors have been stolen in Abilene since the beginning of the year.

The recent rash of thefts began happening January 1 and just this past week – there have been three additional incidents.

Most of the vehicles targeted have been part of business fleets, but some were parked outside motels and hotels, and one victim was even at the movies when their vehicle was hit.

Abilene police are offering the following tips that could help prevent catalytic convertor theft: