SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – More than 4 ounces of methamphetamine and cocaine were seized during a drug bust in Sweetwater this weekend.

The seizure happened at a home on the 100 block of East Third Street Saturday.

Sweetwater police report two suspects – Chad Parsons and Sharon Keller – were both arrested on site and charged with Felony Delivery of Methamphetamine/Cocaine and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

Additional charges are pending and additional suspects could be arrested during the investigation, which is still ongoing.

Police also say an anonymous tip led to this drug bust.

No further information has been released.