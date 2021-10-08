Police need help identifying man accused of robbing Abilene convenience store of money, cigarettes

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a man caught on camera robbing a convenience store of money and cigarettes earlier this week.

Police released surveillance video of the incident Friday, which shows a man robbing a convenience store on the 2300 block of S 14th Street of money and cigarettes the early morning hours of October 5.

The man was able to get away before police arrived on scene.

Anyone who has information on this man’s possible whereabouts or identity is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward.