ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police need help identifying a suspect accused of stealing property from a south Abilene business.

The man was seen entering Cavender’s boots on the 2400 block of S. Danville Drive the afternoon of September 7 while a second suspect waited in a get-away vehicle.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

Good information could lead to a cash reward!

Case 19-065023 Theft. If you have any information on this case, contact Abilene Crime Stoppers to be eligible for a cash reward. 676-TIPS (8477) Posted by Abilene Police Department on Friday, September 13, 2019

