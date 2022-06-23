Richard Fuqua is accused of Theft of Elderly for allegedly taking $25,000 from a widow.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are now working 6 cases of Theft against an Abilene Funeral Home director accused of stealing $25,000 from a local widow.

Richard Fuqua, 53, was arrested for Theft of Elderly in connection to the allegations earlier this month and has bonded out of jail.

Court documents state the widow told police she paid the $25,000 to Fuqua for two funerals but never received services or a refund.

Since his initial arrest, several victims have come forward. The most recent victim reported she paid Fuqua nearly $9,000 for a prepaid funeral, but those services are no longer valid.

These are just two of the 6 active reports, and investigators believe more victims are possible.

Abilene Funeral Home director accused of stealing $25K from widow

In light of these allegations, “detectives with the Crimes Against Property Unit are asking that if you have purchased a preneed policy through Abilene Funeral Home, to check and ensure you have an active Policy,” a press release explains.

Anyone who thinks they may know of any potential victims of Fuqua is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department’s non-emergency number at (325)673-8331.