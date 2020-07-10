Police offer cash reward for info on suspects behind racist graffiti in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are offering a cash reward for information on the suspects behind a series of racist graffiti acts in Abilene.

The graffiti was first discovered underneath an underpass at N 1st Street and Grape Street July 5.

On July 9, a building on the 200 block of Grape Street was vandalized, and similar graffiti was found in two locations on July 10 – one on the 1600 block of N 2nd Street and another on the 200 block of Grape Street.

One of the targeted locations, Station One Venue, had the words ‘no more f****** n******’ painted on the fence outside, along with a swastika.

Pictures from police show the other locations had swastikas as well, and next to one swastika were the words ‘white lives matter’.

Anyone with information on these acts of vandalism is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

Good information could lead to a cash reward, and all tips are guaranteed anonymous.

