Police offer cash rewards for wanted fugitives in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.

Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:

Tommy Soper – Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Assault Keelin Latrell Woodards – Robbery

Robbery Austin Ray Hewitt – Robbery

Robbery Gustavo ‘Smiley’ Castro – Assault Family Violence

Assault Family Violence Kevin Bernard Harris – Endangering a Child

Endangering a Child Robert ‘Ese’ Castro – Retialiation, Unauthorized Absence from Correction Facility

Retialiation, Unauthorized Absence from Correction Facility Timothy Mike Chavez (FEATURED FUGITIVES) – Aggravated Assault of a Child

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477.

Two ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted in Nolan County, cash reward offered

CrimeStoppers is offering $250 cash rewards for information that leads to the capture any of the suspects, and a $500 cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the capture of the featured fugitive, Cash rewards will only be awarded if the information is received during the week their mugshots are aired on “Abilene’s Wanted Criminals”.

“Abilene’s Wanted Criminals” is a police-run social media segment that will highlight wanted suspects from around the City each week. Ling Ding arrested for prostitution at Abilene massage parlor

Episodes will be posted to the Abilene Police Department’s YouTube page.