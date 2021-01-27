Police offer cash rewards for wanted fugitives in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.

Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:

Dillan Lee McGough – Robbery

Robbery Wonanita Gordan – Injury to a Child

Injury to a Child Dylan (Speedy) Claxton – Indecency with a Child

Indecency with a Child Mitchell Lewis – Continuous Violence Against Family

Continuous Violence Against Family Kevin Bernard Harris – Injury to a Child

Injury to a Child Gustavo Castro – Assault Family Violence

Assault Family Violence Rudy Rey Rice (FEATURED) – Injury to Elderly

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477.

CrimeStoppers is offering $250 cash rewards for information that leads to the capture any of the suspects, and a $500 cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the capture of the featured fugitive, Cash rewards will only be awarded if the information is received during the week their mugshots are aired on “Abilene’s Wanted Criminals”.

“Abilene’s Wanted Criminals” is a police-run social media segment that will highlight wanted suspects from around the City each week.

Episodes will be posted to the Abilene Police Department’s YouTube page.