Police offer cash rewards for wanted fugitives in Abilene

Daniel John Unger (large). Top (from left to right) Robert Phillip Castro, Austin Hewitt, Jason ‘Baby Face’ Southern, Bottom: Matthew Starr, Mitchell Lewis, and Gustavo Castro

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.

Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:

Robert Phillip Castro – Retaliation

Austin Hewitt – Robbery

Jason 'Baby Face' Southern – Possession of Meth

Matthew Starr – Possession of Acid x2

Mitchell Lewis – Continuous Violence Against Family, Assault Family Violence, Violation of Probation

Gustavo Castro – Assault Family Violence

Daniel John Unger (FEATURED FUGITIVE) – Sexual Assault Family Violence, Sexual Assault x2, Family Violence Assault

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477.

CrimeStoppers is offering $250 cash rewards for information that leads to the capture any of the suspects, and a $500 cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the capture of the featured fugitive, Cash rewards will only be awarded if the information is received during the week their mugshots are aired on “Abilene’s Wanted Criminals”.

“Abilene’s Wanted Criminals” is a police-run social media segment that will highlight wanted suspects from around the City each week.

Episodes will be posted to the Abilene Police Department’s YouTube page.