ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A person of interest in an arson at an Abilene playground is in custody.

Abilene police confirm a person of interest they believe could be responsible for a fire at Sears Park on Ambler Avenue is in custody. They are currently facing unrelated charges and have not been issued any warrants in connection to the arson investigation at this time.

The fire happened the morning of January 13.

First responders arrived at the scene and found the playground heavily involved in fire, which damaged the plastic slides and attached equipment.

Now, the entire playground will be torn down. The fire damaged the playground so badly, it will need to be replaced. This replacement will cost an estimated $150,000 to $200,000.

No word on how long the investigation and replacement will take.

