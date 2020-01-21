Police release new photo of Abilene bank theft suspect

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police have released a new photograph of a suspect accused of using stolen information to withdraw money from a bank.
The suspect was caught on camera making the transaction.
Surveillance footage shows him to be a bald black male wearing thick-framed glasses and a striped shirt in one photo.
In the other photo, he is wearing a plaid blue and white shirt.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts or identity is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.
Good tips could lead to a cash reward! Just reference case number 19-085819.
Latest Posts:
- Deadline is tomorrow to file claim on massive Equifax data breach
- Police: Mom confesses to killing her 3 young children
- Report: Hillary Clinton attacks Bernie Sanders, saying ‘nobody likes him’
- Dad kills coyote with bare hands after it attacks toddler
- Texas wife tases husband after finding him with girlfriend at nightclub