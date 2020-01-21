Police release new photo of Abilene bank theft suspect

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police have released a new photograph of a suspect accused of using stolen information to withdraw money from a bank.

The suspect was caught on camera making the transaction.

Surveillance footage shows him to be a bald black male wearing thick-framed glasses and a striped shirt in one photo.

In the other photo, he is wearing a plaid blue and white shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or identity is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

Good tips could lead to a cash reward! Just reference case number 19-085819.

Latest Posts: