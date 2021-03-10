UPDATE: Teen shot multiple times at Abilene apartment complex ‘does not wish to pursue charges’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The victim of a shooting at an Abilene apartment complex will not be filing charges against the suspect.

A police report states a 19-year-old male was shot multiple times at the Copper Creek Apartments on the 3500 block of Curry Lane around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

It’s unknown how many time he was hit, but witnesses report hearing at least 10-12 shots fired.

However, the victim “does not wish to pursue charges at this time,” according to the police report.

He was rushed to the hospital via ambulance, and his current condition was not disclosed.

No further details were released, including information on the suspect.

It’s unclear if the suspect will be facing any charges from the State of Texas in connection to this crime.