ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man recently arrested for robbing a western wear store is now connected to at least six other robberies or attempted robberies across the City.

Wyman Cameron Burson III was arrested for two counts of Robbery in February in connection to the incident that took place at Farm and Ranch Western Wear on Southwest Drive and a second robbery at a local convenience store.

He was identified in the western wear robbery after police posted surveillance video to social media, and since his arrest – police say Burson has been connected to two other robberies, an Aggravated Robbery, an attempted robbery, and a Theft.

However, charges are still being filed in the additional cases, so Burson remains held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $450,000 for his initial robbery charges.

No further information has been released.