Police search for additional victims of man accused of preying on children in Abilene, Big Country
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Police are looking for additional victims of a Stamford man accused of using social media to prey on children in Abilene, Jones County, and elsewhere in the Big Country.
Russell Baize, 63, was arrested during an undercover sting operation conducted by the Abilene Police Department last week and was charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor and Prostitution.
"Through this ongoing investigation, detectives learned of a young female he came into contact with and possibly other underage children he may have targeted. He was very active on social media, targeting underage children," according to a press release from the Abilene Police Department.
Baize was active in the livestock community, showing pigs in many local competitions.
Anyone who believes they know a child who may have been targeted or contacted by Baize is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325)676-6610.
Baize was released from jail after posting bonds totaling $105,000.
