VIDEO: Police searching for suspects caught on camera burglarizing vehicles in Abilene neighborhood

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for suspects seen burglarizing vehicles in an Abilene neighborhood.

The suspects were caught on camera targeting vehicles in the area near Canterbury Drive January 26 and 27.

Investigators believe at least three different suspects are involved in the crime.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals in surveillance footage released by police Monday is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward.