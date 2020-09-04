Police seeking information after Cleveland officer, second person shot and killed

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cleveland police officer was shot and killed on the city’s west side Thursday evening.

Police are looking for any information surrounding this tragedy, and are still looking for a suspect or suspects.

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams early Friday morning said the officer who was killed was with the department for 25 years. “Cleveland lost one of its finest in the line of duty. He was out doing what all police officers do — trying to protect the people of our city and he gave his life.”

Anyone with information is asked to call call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME or 216-623-5464.

Police Union President Jeff Follmer said the shooting happened around 10 p.m near West 65th Street and Storer.

Police union president confirms officer who was shot on Cleveland’s west side has died. He said the officer was a “great person and a great officer. “ — Peggy Gallek (@PeggyGallek) September 4, 2020

I-TEAM sources say the car the officer was in was shot several times and he crashed.

Follmer says the officer was taken to the hospital and passed away. The officer’s name is not being released at this time.

The union president also said a second person died in the incident. This person was not the suspect.

Follmer said the officer was very well-liked and is asking everyone for prayers.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.

