Police: Social distancing is “a joint effort”

Crime

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

BATH TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The police wanted to remind those celebrating 04/20 that social distancing is still important.

In a Facebook Post, the Bath Township Police Department reminded the community, “if you’re out blazing some fall leaves or chatting with neighbors make sure to stay on your side of the grass.”

