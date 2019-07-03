Police Standoff in Sweetwater: Car surrounded, negotiations underway

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police have surrounded a car and are negotiating with the driver during a standoff in Nolan County.

Chief Brian Frieda told KTAB and KRBC the car is inside a storage building across the street from Eljen Technology on the 1300 block of W Broadway Street.

Members of the Texas Rangers negotiation team are trying to make contact with the driver, who is refusing to engage with law enforcement.

It’s unknown if he is armed or if there is anyone else inside the vehicle.

The Sweetwater Police Department, The Nolan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Game Wardens are all providing assistance.

This breaking news scene is still developing.