ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police surrounded an Abilene home with guns and shields for protection after a disturbance that escalated when a man said he was going to set a fire.

Officers responded to the home on the 3200 block of S 8th Street just after 11:00 a.m., and once they arrived, neighbors say they heard yelling and the man inside was threatening to catch himself or the house on fire.

There was a small fire in the kitchen, which investigators say was put out after causing around $5,000 worth of damage.















The man, who officers say is a mental health patient, was loaded into an ambulance after knocking out a window and cutting his hand.

Police say they responded with their guns and shields because this man has been involved in altercations before and they believed he could have been armed with knives.

Neighbors told KTAB and KRBC his caseworker came to check on him and he threatened her with an axe then burned a curtain.

No further information, including the man’s identity, has been released.