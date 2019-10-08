Wanted: Suspects accused of shooting man during Abilene search warrant execution

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for at least two suspects accused of shooting a man during a search warrant execution in Abilene overnight.

The suspects allegedly drove up to a place of business on the 5400 block of Texas Avenue while police were conducting a lawful search and began shooting, hitting one person multiple times.

That person was hospitalized but has since been released.

Officers were at the business as part of an investigation into the owner, Benjamin Yarger, 36, and another suspect Brandi Delacruz, 34.

Both Yarger and Delacruz were taken into custody on charges unrelated to the shooting.

The suspects involved in the aggravated assault are still at large.

