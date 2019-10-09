Police: Suspicious death in north Abilene ruled suicide

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The death of a young man found hanging in the yard of a north Abilene home last week has been ruled suicide.

Police say the preliminary autopsy of the 25-year-old man showed, “nothing. . .out of the ordinary and the case is being labeled as a suicide.”

The man, who KTAB and KRBC are choosing not to identify due to the nature of his death, was found hanging from machinery at a home on the 3900 block of Old Anson Road October 3.

An additional investigation of the home was conducted due to the history of the property.

This is the same property that was cleared in connection to Clay Rodman’s disappearance after an extensive search effort by the APD on April 1, 2017.

Police have not said if there is any connection between this investigation and that previous search.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for more information as it becomes available.