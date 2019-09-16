Police warn of Venmo app scheme

This March 20, 2018 photo shows the Venmo app on an iPad in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

DIGHTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Dighton are warning the public about a Venmo app scam going around.

Police say those who use the app will receive a text message that says your Venmo account is going to be charged and shows steps to cancel the withdrawal.

The message allows you to log on with any phone number and password, and then asks you to enter bank account and personal information to verify who you are.

Police say to avoid using the pages provided by the text to enter into your account, instead, go directly to the Venmo app or use the internet site.

Police say to contact your bank or credit card lender if you entered confidential account information.