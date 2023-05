ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman and a juvenile are dead after a murder-suicide incident in south Abilene.

Police confirm Michelle McClure, 54, and the unnamed juvenile were both found dead inside the home on the 3100 block of S 6th Street just before 11:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Detectives believe McClure shot the juvenile then herself, though the investigation is still ongoing.

Next of kin has been notified.

No further information is available at this time.