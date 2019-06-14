Prostitution, drug arrests netted from south Abilene home

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three suspects were arrested for drugs and prostitution at a south Abilene home Thursday.

Police contacted three residents of the home on South 9th Street – Kelli Fossi, Courtney Clark, and Michael Mead – as part of an ongoing investigation.

An arrest report states Fossi and Clark agreed to sexual favors in exchange for money and upon this agreement, officers entered the home and did a sweep of the property followed by a search warrant execution.

Marijuana, Cocaine, THC, and prescription pills were found inside the home.

Fossi was charged with PSMJ, Promotion of Prostitution, Prostitution, five counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and three counts of Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Clark was charged with Prostitution, and Mead was charged with Possession of Marijuana.