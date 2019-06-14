Prostitution, drug arrests netted from south Abilene home

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three suspects were arrested for drugs and prostitution at a south Abilene home Thursday.

Police contacted three residents of the home on South 9th Street – Kelli Fossi, Courtney Clark, and Michael Mead – as part of an ongoing investigation.

An arrest report states Fossi and Clark agreed to sexual favors in exchange for money and upon this agreement, officers entered the home and did a sweep of the property followed by a search warrant execution. 

Marijuana, Cocaine, THC, and prescription pills were found inside the home. 

Fossi was charged with PSMJ, Promotion of Prostitution, Prostitution, five counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and three counts of Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Clark was charged with Prostitution, and Mead was charged with Possession of Marijuana. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KRBC News